Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invites protesting farmers for talks on Dec 3

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers gathered in Punjab to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws and made call to march towards the national capital on Thursday.

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a message for the farmers organisations protesting, appealed to all to stay patient and that the governmnet is ready to negotiate.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers through Zee News, saying that keep the faith and be patient, on December 3 all the farmer organisations have been called for talks and we are ready to talk to them on every issue with an open heart.

"We are ready to talk to farmers with an open mind. We have called all the farmers' organisations on December 3 and we have talked before and are still ready for talks," he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already invited 32 farmers' organisations for talks as the farmers' organisations are leading a huge crowd of farmers towards Delhi.

Further, he assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to increase the income of farmers.

The agriculture minister also said that the Centre has held talks with all the farmer organisations in the past and reiterated that officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and the government are committed to double the income of farmers and is working continuously in that direction.

Tomar advised all opposition parties, including Congress, to not politicise the farmers' issue for their gains.

Live TV