Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home isolation

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

He also said that he has opted for home isolation.

I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.

Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020

"I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation," he tweeted.

He asked those who have come in contact with him to get tested. "Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he further tweeted.

Several other union ministers have tested positive for the COVID-19.

On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The 55-year-old BJP leader took to social media to report his infection.

"I have tested positive but my health is fine," he had said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The Union Home Minister had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 4 tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital. In a tweet, Pradhan had said that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on August 3 and was tested the next day. "After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive. On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy," he had tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary also tested positive for coronavirus on August 8 and was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 8 had said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

Meghwal is the fourth Union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health," he had tweeted.