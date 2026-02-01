Union Budget 2026 big push: Five regional medical tourism hubs to put India on global healthcare map

Union Budget 2026: In a significant announcement during Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the government’s plan to establish five regional medical tourism hubs to position India as a leading global destination for medical value tourism. The initiative will be developed in partnership with the private sector and supported by states to build world-class, integrated healthcare destinations.

These proposed hubs will function as comprehensive medical ecosystems, combining advanced hospital infrastructure, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation facilities, post-treatment care, and traditional AYUSH systems under one roof. By offering end-to-end healthcare solutions, the government aims to make India more attractive to international patients seeking high-quality treatment at competitive costs.

Beyond boosting foreign exchange earnings and India’s global healthcare reputation, the scheme is expected to significantly expand employment opportunities. Doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, technicians, caregivers, and support staff are all set to benefit, turning healthcare into a key driver of both economic growth and job creation.

Announcing the proposal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “To promote India as a hub for medical tourism services, I propose to launch a scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector.” The move reflects the government’s broader vision of combining healthcare excellence with infrastructure development and tourism-led growth.

With rising global demand for affordable yet advanced medical care, the Budget 2026 proposal signals India’s intent to compete with established international medical tourism destinations while simultaneously strengthening domestic healthcare delivery.