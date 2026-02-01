Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ‘yuva shakti’-driven budget guided by three kartavyas

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, describing it as driven by ‘yuva shakti’ (youth energy) and guided by three core kartavyas that shape the government’s economic vision.

Addressing the House, Sitharaman said the Budget drew inspiration from young leaders who shared innovative ideas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2026. “They have inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique ‘yuva shakti’-driven budget,” she said.

The first kartavya focuses on sustaining economic growth while enhancing resilience against global uncertainties. “Our aim is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics,” Sitharaman said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The second priority is fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Sitharaman explained, “We want to build capacity and address everyday concerns such as jobs, income stability, and access to essential services, making our citizens strong partners in India’s path to prosperity.”

The third kartavya aligns with the government’s mission of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, emphasising inclusive development. “We are committed to ensuring that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources and opportunities for meaningful participation,” the Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman said that realising these three priorities required a “supportive ecosystem” and expressed gratitude to citizens for standing firmly with the government as India advances towards becoming one of the world’s largest economies. “Our aim is to transform aspiration into achievement and potential into performance,” she said.