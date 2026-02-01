Union Budget fails Punjab once again says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Union Budget has once again failed to meet the expectations of Punjab. He stated that the Budget offers no MSP guarantee for farmers, no employment assurance for the youth, and no relief for industry or taxation. The Centre has taken no concrete steps to strengthen Punjab’s economy, once again treating the state and its people unfairly.

CM Mann said Punjabis are hardworking and resilient, and despite repeated neglect by the Centre, AAP government and Punjab's people will unite to rebuild Punjab and make it economically strong on their own.

Union budget betrays Punjab & Haryana farmers once again, says Harpal Cheema, Centre turns its back on MSP, ignores mandi and agriculture infrastructure Needs says Punjab FM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, reacting to Union Budget, said that the Centre has once again ignored the legitimate concerns of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, exposing its hollow claims of being farmer-friendly. Cheema pointed out that there has been no increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, nor any concrete support for strengthening mandi infrastructure, leaving agrarian states to fend for themselves.

He said Punjab's farmer feed the nation, yet the Union Government continues to neglect investment in the very systems that ensure food security. The Finance Minister also criticized the selective approach adopted in promoting high-value crops. While the Budget mentions crops like coconut, cashew, sandalwood and nuts, there is nothing for North Indian farmers who depend on crops suited to their agro-climatic conditions.

Cheema asserted that this Budget clearly reflects the Centre’s bias and its continued indifference towards the farmers of food-grain producing states, particularly Punjab, who deserve respect, support and fair investment, not empty slogans.

Union Budget Turns Its Back on Punjab’s Annadatas: Punjab Agricultural Minister

Union Budget a Big Disappointment, No MSP Roadmap, No Diversification Support, No Relief for Flood-Hit Farmers: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian strongly criticized the Union Budget, stating that despite Punjab filling the national granary, its farmers have once again been left empty-handed.He said the Budget offers no clear roadmap for MSP beyond wheat and rice, exposing the Centre’s lack of seriousness towards farmers’ income security.

Khuddian pointed out that there is no concrete package for crop diversification, which is crucial for sustainable agriculture in Punjab, nor any financial support for farmers affected by repeated floods. He asserted that the Centre has once again turned its back on the country’s Annadatas, ignoring their hardships while making hollow promises.

The Minister said Punjab’s farmers deserve genuine support and fair policies, not continued neglect by the Union Government.

Union Budget Brings Only Disappointment for People: Aman Arora

Says, BJP Continues Step-Motherly Treatment Towards Punjab

AAP Minister Aman Arora strongly condemned the Union Budget presented in Parliament, stating that, like every year, it has left people across the country deeply disappointed. He said the BJP came to power on tall promises, but the Budget offers nothing meaningful for farmers, youth, women or common citizens.

Arora said that Punjab, in particular, has once again been subjected to step-motherly treatment. There is no provision for any new major project for the state, despite Punjab’s historic contributions, from independence, then feeding the nation during food shortages to standing at the forefront during difficult times.

He termed the Centre’s approach extremely unfortunate and said that repeated neglect of Punjab is unacceptable. Aman Arora rejected the Budget outright and urged the Prime Minister and the Union Government to stop discriminating against Punjab, reminding them that Punjab is an integral part of the nation and deserves fairness, respect and due support.

Union Budget Shows Gross Discrimination Against Punjab: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal Strongly Criticised the Budget: No MSP Guarantee, No Jobs Assurance, No Major Projects for Punjab

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal strongly condemned the Union Budget, stating that it reflects blatant discrimination against Punjab. He said the Centre has once again betrayed the state by offering nothing for farmers, youth or development. There is no legal guarantee on MSP, no assurance of employment for young people, and no approval for any major projects for Punjab.

Dhaliwal reminded that Punjab has made the highest sacrifices for the nation, from the freedom struggle to safeguarding the country’s borders even today. Despite this, the Centre continues to deny Punjab its due by withholding funds and ignoring the state’s needs.

He said Punjabis are hardworking and resilient and will continue to stand on their own feet, but the Centre will one day have to answer for its continued neglect. Dhaliwal sharply criticized the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister for repeatedly doing injustice to Punjab, calling it deeply painful and unacceptable.

Union Budget Denies Punjab Farmers Their Due: Laljit Singh Bhullar

Condemning the Union Budget, Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the Centre has once again ignored the vital contribution of Punjab’s farmers. He stated that the Budget makes no serious provision for MSP, crop diversification, or protection of farmers from natural disasters.

Bhullar said the BJP-led Union Government should be ashamed of repeatedly rejecting the rightful demands of Punjab’s farmers. He asserted that by denying farmers security and support, the Centre has once again trampled upon their rights and exposed its anti-farmer mindset.

Union Budget Lacks Vision for Punjab’s Farmers: Lalchand Kataruchakk

Punjab Minister Lalchand Kataruchakk criticized the Union Budget, stating that the state which fills the nation’s food granary has been given no direction or welfare support. He said the Budget offers no MSP assurance, no plan for crop diversification, and no scheme for farmers affected by natural disasters.

Kataruchakk asserted that this Budget clearly reflects the BJP-led Centre’s anti-farmer mindset and its continued neglect of Punjab and its farmers.

Centre Silent on Punjab’s Rights, No Special Support for Punjab in Union Budget: Dr Ravjot

Punjab Minister Dr Ravjot said that whenever Punjab’s rights are concerned, the Central Government chooses silence. He stated that despite tall claims on health, education and agriculture, the Union Budget provides no special assistance for Punjab.

Dr Ravjot asserted that this approach is neither fair nor just, but a clear case of deliberate neglect of Punjab and its people.

Union Budget Big on Claims, Empty on Substance: Neel Garg

Says, Punjab, Farmers, Youth and Common People Left Disappointed Once Again

AAP senior leader Neel Garg strongly criticized the Union Budget, comparing it to the Punjabi saying “Patteya pahaar, nikliya chooha”, big announcements with negligible outcomes. He said despite tall claims and flashy figures, there is not a single announcement that brings real relief to Punjab.

Garg said Punjab’s farmers were hoping for special assistance after suffering massive losses due to floods last year and were expecting a legal guarantee on MSP, but the Budget delivered nothing. Punjab’s youth, he added, were once again let down, as the long-promised employment guarantees remain mere slogans.

He pointed out that industry was expecting special incentives to boost growth and create jobs in Punjab, but no such support was announced. At a time when common people are struggling with rising inflation, the Budget offers no meaningful relief.

Neel Garg alleged that the Budget is clearly tilted in favour of big corporates like Ambani, Adani, while farmers, workers and ordinary citizens have been ignored. He said Punjabis, who have fed the nation and made the highest sacrifices for national security, feel cheated. Garg asserted that people need real, ground-level relief, not hollow announcements, and concluded that this Budget has failed to live up to the expectations of the people.



