Union Cabinet Approves One Nation, One Election; Comprehensive Bill Likely: Report

Union Cabinet approves One Nation, One Election. It is likely to bring Comprehensive Bill. If the One Nation, One Election bill gets tabled and passed in both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—it will be a big step towards simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

On September 2, 2023, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government established a High-Level Committee to examine the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections in India.

The committee was chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. After gathering suggestions, viewpoints, and comments from various stakeholders, including political parties, the committee submitted its report on March 14, 2024. The purpose of the government is to hold Parliamentary and Assembly elections in one go.