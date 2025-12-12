Advertisement
NewsIndiaUnion Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Crore For Census 2027; To Be Held In Two Phases
CENSUS 2027 INDIA

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Crore For Census 2027; To Be Held In Two Phases

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2027 at a cost of  Rs 11,718.24 crore.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Union Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Crore For Census 2027; To Be Held In Two PhasesUnion Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital census and is planned to be conducted in two phases. The first phase, covering Houselisting and Housing Census, will take place from April to September 2026. The second phase, which involves Population Enumeration (PE), is scheduled for February 2027. However, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the snowbound non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the PE will be carried out in September 2026.

