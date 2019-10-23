Union cabinet decides to regularize unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Sources

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to regularize unauthorised colonies in Delhi, sources told Zee Media. In June 2019, the Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to Centre to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Delhi government had also proposed to charge one per cent cost of land circle rate for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants and a nominal penalty.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said at that time that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was yet to finalise stamp duty to be levied on the registry of properties. Kejriwal, however, had said that his government has accepted all conditions of Centre and had sent a proposal containing 12 suggestions to the Centre.

The Delhi government had urged the Centre to fix the new cut-off date of March, 2019 for ownership rights and not January 1, 2015 (having more than 50 per cent built up area) as defined by the Centre for regularizing unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister had also said in June 2019 that BJP-led government at the Centre can take credit for regularizing these colonies but the AAP govermment in Delhi wants the Centre to regularize 1,797 colonies so that people of these colonies can enjoy the rights provided by the government.

It is to be noted that around 50 lakh people live in unauthorised colonies across Delhi and it is expected that the Centre's move to regularize unauthorized colonies could play an important role in deciding the outcome of the next Assembly election in Delhi.