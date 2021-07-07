Union Cabinet expansion: Mansukh Mandaviya to get health ministry portfolio

New Delhi: In the latest cabinet reshuffle, BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya is set to be given charge of the health ministry. He took oath on Wednesday (July 7) in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders from BJP and other ally parties.

Mandaviya previously served as the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers in the Modi government.

He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat since 2012. He was re-elected to the upper house in 2018.

He started his political career as a member of BJP’s youth wing. He became the youngest MLA in Gujarat in 2002.

As many as 43 new ministers were inducted into the new cabinet on Wednesday.

