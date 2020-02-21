हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thal Sena Bhawan

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 'Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

The Indian Army is all set to get a new building ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment. The‘bhoomipoojan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building was performed today (February 21) by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for &#039;Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

The Indian Army is all set to get a new building ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment. The‘bhoomipoojan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building was performed today (February 21) by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Its existing offices in South Block and Sena Bhawan to continue as it is. The proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will be spread across 39 acres. Approximately 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking.

A total of 6014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 both military and civilian officers, and 4330 sub-staff.
It will generate a minimum of 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work and generate jobs for youth. 

It is proposed that the construction of the proposed site will be complete in five years.

All the army offices will come under one roof after the construction of this building.

Thal Sena Bhawan
