/Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister after days of youth protests

The resignation comes after days of protests by CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Pradhan said he did not want the protests to be misused and wrote, "The events of the past 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. It is my resolve that we will not allow the country's youth power to become trapped in a web of confusion. The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister."