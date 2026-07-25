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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister after days of youth protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister after days of youth protests
Image Credit: IANS.

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