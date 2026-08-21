

The Centre's review also assumes significance as Delhi has been witnessing changing weather conditions, with humidity and fluctuations in temperature creating conditions conducive to the spread of seasonal respiratory infections.



According to a recent report, a spike in swine flu cases has been reported in Delhi amid the prevailing humid and variable weather conditions. Health experts have advised people to remain alert to flu-like symptoms and seek medical attention where required.



H1N1, commonly referred to as swine flu, is a respiratory infection caused by the influenza A(H1N1) virus. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. In some cases, particularly among vulnerable groups, influenza can lead to serious complications.



Nadda has previously stressed the importance of coordination between the Centre and state governments in dealing with seasonal and communicable diseases. In July, he reviewed Delhi's preparedness for dengue prevention and control and called for close coordination among the Union government, Delhi government, municipal authorities, healthcare institutions and frontline workers.