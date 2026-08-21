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  • /Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews country's H1N1 preparedness amid swine flu surge

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews country's H1N1 preparedness amid swine flu surge

 A spike in swine flu cases has been reported in Delhi amid the prevailing humid and variable weather conditions.

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews country's H1N1 preparedness amid swine flu surge
Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

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Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews country's H1N1 preparedness amid swine flu surge
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