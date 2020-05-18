Union Health Secretary writes to states sharing parameters for zonal classification of districts for coronavirus COVID-19 management

The Centre on Sunday (May 17) said that states and Union Territories can demarcate red, orange, and green zones in order to manage coronavirus COVID-19 containment activities from Monday (May 18).

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan sent a letter to all state chief secretaries and listed out the factors that the states must keep in mind while classifying districts in different zones and follow ground-level action.

According to the letter, the parameters laid down by the Centre must take into account total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate (which will be calculated over seven days), case fatality rate, testing ratio (number of tests per lakh population) and sample positivity rate.

The Union Health Secretary's letter that coronavirus situation in a district, city or municipal area would be considered “critical” if there are more than 200 cases, the doubling rate is less than two weeks, active cases per lac population is more than 15, testing ratio is less than 65 and case fatality rate is more than six per cent.

The letter noted that the areas with zero case or no case in 21 days will come under “desirable". The areas with doubling rate more than 28 days, case fatality rate of less than 1%; tests per one lakh people more than 200 and sample positivity rate of less than 2% will also fall under the same category.

The letter by Union Health Secretary comes after several Chief Ministers had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek powers to the respective state governmentrs to decide on delienating virus-affected districts.

According to the Centre, the parameters will be shared by Union Health Ministry with states from time to time and the central government will revise the paraments in following weeks.

In the letter, the Union health secretary had also reiterated the measures which the state governments must take in a containment zone, including active door-to-door surveillance, contact tracing, seeking community help in surveillance and clinical management of coronavirus positive cases.