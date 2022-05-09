हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Assam on three-day tour

Amit Shah will inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government during his three-day Assam tour. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Assam on three-day tour

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday night for a three-day tour to inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. 

Sarma tweeted, "Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Amit Shah at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri will attend several events over the next two days in Assam. We`ve always been blessed by the generous guidance of Hon HM. Looking forward to his precious `margdarshan`."

 

 

The Biswa-led government completes its one year in power in Assam on Tuesday, i.e., May 10. On the occasion of its first anniversary in Assam, Shah will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University.

During the visit, he will lay the foundation stone for various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

A senior official of the Assam Home department said, "The Union Home Minister will visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF`s Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur."

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district. On May 10, the Union Home Minister will present President`s Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the President`s Colour for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the people and properties in the state. Meanwhile, during the visit, Shah will also interact and take lunch with Officers and Jawans of Assam Police. 

 

