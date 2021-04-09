Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda to hold public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to address four public programmes on Friday (April 9) in poll-bound West Bengal.

Ahead of the fourth phase of the eight-phase West Bengal polls, Shah will hold a press conference in Kolkata at 12 PM. After the presser, the BJP senior leader will carry out a door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM.

Shah will hold a massive roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 PM. His last scheduled roadshow for the day will be held in Madhyamgram at 6 PM.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 09th April 2021. 1) Press Conference in Kolkata at 12 PM 2) Door to Door Campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM 3) Roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 PM 4) Roadshow in Madhyamgram at 6 PM,” the Twitter handle Office of Amit Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda will hold three roadshows in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday.

At 11:30 AM, Nadda will hold a roadshow from Baghupati VIP to Satgachi Jessore Road. He will then address a second roadshow which will take place from Chakdaha Chowrasta to Chakdaha Rathtala, the statue of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at 1 PM.

His third and last roadshow will take place from Vijay Ram to Baje Pratappur at 3 PM.

The fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)

