Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Congress over Rafale ruling, demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case was a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely "on malicious and baseless campaigns". Shah stressed that the Congress must apologize to the nation for launching a campaign based on lies.

The Union Home Minister noted that SC's verdict reaffirmed the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is transparent and corruption-free.

"Supreme Court`s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. Today`s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar`s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption-free," Shah tweeted.

Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on #Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2019

Shah also slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government about Rafale row saying that he kept politics above national interest. Shah demanded that the Gandhi scion must apologize for misleading the people of the country.

"Now, it has been proved that the disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham. Time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today`s rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest, must apologise to the nation," Shah said.

Now, it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over #Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2019

Earlier on Thursday (November 15), a three-judge SC bench dismissed the review petitions challenging the verdict delivered by the apex court in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018.

Live TV

The SC bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order while hearing a bunch of pleas seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld the Modi government's decision to purchase 36 Rafale jets from French firm Dassault Aviation.

In a related development, the SC also accepted Rahul Gandhi's apology for bringing in the court ruling in relation to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case. The top court, however, warned the Congress leader to remain cautious in future and said that a senior political leader must refrain from making careless statements.