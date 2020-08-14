हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, opts for home isolation

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister himself announced his test results that came out negative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday tested negative for the coronavirus COVID-19, nearly two weeks after he tested positive. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister himself announced his test results that came out negative.

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The 55-year-old BJP leader took to social media to report his infection. "I have tested positive but my health is fine," he had said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

The Union Home Minister had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19. “After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

