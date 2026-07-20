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Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce Bill criminalising insults to 'Vande Mataram'

The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce Bill criminalising insults to 'Vande Mataram'
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