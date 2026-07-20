/Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce Bill criminalising insults to 'Vande Mataram'

Arguing against the criminalisation of not singing Vande Mataram, he said that the "Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, which includes the freedom to remain silent except where constitutionally permissible restrictions exist. Article 25 protects freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion, subject only to public order, morality and health. Article 21 protects personal liberty and dignity, while Articles 14 and 29 reinforce the constitutional commitment to equality and India's pluralistic social fabric. The Constitution deliberately refrains from imposing compulsory expressions of patriotism beyond what is expressly required by law."