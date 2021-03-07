हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu today

Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to the two states on Sunday (March 7).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu today
File photo

New Delhi: Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to the two states on Sunday (March 7).

During his visit, Shah will launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" or Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan - a door to door campaign in Suchindram Town. He is expected to attend various important programmes, including a massive roadshow in Kanyakumari.

Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu schedule:

Shah will first visit the Suchindram Temple at 10.20 am to offer prayers, and then proceed to to launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" -Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan, which is a door to door campaign at 10.45 am in Suchindran Town.

It will be followed by a massive roadshow "Vetri Kodi Eandhi", which will start from Hindu College at 11.15 am and conclude at Veppamoodu Kamaraj Statue in Kanyakumarii. The Union Minister will address a Karyakarta Sabha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Uduppi Hotel at 12.30 pm. He will then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

Polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

Amit Shah's Kerala schedule:

In Thiruvananthapuram, Shah will first visit Shri Belur Math to offer prayers and meet the hindu saints, afterwhich he will address the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra at Shanghumukham at 6 pm. A core committee meet is also scheduled for the day. He will depart from Trivandrum at around 10.30 pm.

The state of Kerala will go to polls on April 6 the counting will take place on May 2. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Kerala assembly election 2021Kerala electionKerala Election DateTamil Nadu assembly election 2021Tamil nadu electionTamil Nadu Election Date
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee ran away from Bhawanipore, will lose by over 50,000 votes in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Must Watch

PT13M52S

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Star war between TMC and BJP in Bengal