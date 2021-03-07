Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu today

New Delhi: Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to the two states on Sunday (March 7).

During his visit, Shah will launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" or Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan - a door to door campaign in Suchindram Town. He is expected to attend various important programmes, including a massive roadshow in Kanyakumari.

Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu schedule:

Shah will first visit the Suchindram Temple at 10.20 am to offer prayers, and then proceed to to launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" -Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan, which is a door to door campaign at 10.45 am in Suchindran Town.

It will be followed by a massive roadshow "Vetri Kodi Eandhi", which will start from Hindu College at 11.15 am and conclude at Veppamoodu Kamaraj Statue in Kanyakumarii. The Union Minister will address a Karyakarta Sabha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Uduppi Hotel at 12.30 pm. He will then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

Polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

Amit Shah's Kerala schedule:

In Thiruvananthapuram, Shah will first visit Shri Belur Math to offer prayers and meet the hindu saints, afterwhich he will address the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra at Shanghumukham at 6 pm. A core committee meet is also scheduled for the day. He will depart from Trivandrum at around 10.30 pm.

The state of Kerala will go to polls on April 6 the counting will take place on May 2. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll.