Law Minister Says India Under PM Modi Won't Tolerate 'Foreign Influence' After Germany 'Takes Note' Of Rahul's Disqualification

The senior BJP leader's reaction came after Congress MP Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign ministry for 'taking note' of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Hours after Germany said that it has 'taken note' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (March 30, 2023) said that India won't tolerate 'foreign influence'. Sharing a screenshot of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who thanked the German foreign ministry for 'taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi', Rijiju on Twitter 'thanked' Rahul Gandhi for 'inviting' foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters.

"Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Rijiju said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) leader's reaction came after Digvijaya Singh tagged a tweet by Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle Richard Walker, in which the senior journalist had posted a video of a German foreign ministry spokesperson reacting to Gandhi's disqualification.

At a press briefing, Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson said, "We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate."

"To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Germany expects that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, the spokesperson added.

A host of BJP leaders then attacked the Congress and Singh and accusing the party of "inviting foreign interference" in internal affairs.

"Disgrace to nation, INC & Rahul Gandhi don't believe to fight India's democratic, political and legal battle within country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter," Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said.

"But New India headed by Narendra Modi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention," he added.

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman also slammed the Congress over Singh's tweet. 

"Apparent that INC wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?" she said. 

The BJP and Congress have been attacking each other since Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23 after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

