Union Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, 'get well soon' messages pour in

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 2, 2020) informed via a social media post that he was showing symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 and that he has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, reactions have been pouring in wishing him a speedy recovery.

BJP President JP Nadda wrote, "Received news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who had too tested positive for COVID-19 infection last week, wrote:"May God heal you completely soon and you join the service with full energy. We wish you all the best!"

While Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister wrote: "Our Prayers for speedy recovery, get well soon Amit Shah ji."

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wished recovery to Shah on Twitter and wrote, "I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge."

I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma wrote, "My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this."

Wishing early recovery to the Home Minster, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, "@AmitShah plz get well soon and a prayer to god for your speedy recovery.