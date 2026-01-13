Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends G7 Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet

Union Minister for Railway, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting in Washington.

The ministerial meeting was hosted by United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday, as per local time.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent convened the meeting to tackle supply chain security and diversification for critical minerals, focusing on rare earth elements.

In a social media post on X, the US Treasury Secretary wrote, “At today’s Finance Ministerial hosted by the @USTreasury,I was pleased to hear a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains.”

At today’s Finance Ministerial hosted by the @USTreasury, I was pleased to hear a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains.



I am optimistic that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and understand well the… pic.twitter.com/vh23ljcDRI — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) January 12, 2026

Besseant stressed on the meeting and the assurance of nations in urgent need of bold action with respect to critical minerals.

“I am optimistic that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and understand well the need for decisive action,” he added.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the meeting was attended by ministers from Australia, Canada, the EU, Italy, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

During the meeting, participants showed keen interest in swiftly fixing weaknesses in critical minerals supply chains. The US shared its ongoing investments and future plans to build tough, secure, and varied supply lines for these vital resources.

US Secretary Bessent voiced optimism that countries would choose careful derisking instead of total decoupling, recognising the urgent push to fix supply gaps.

He pointed out how these chains remain overly dependent and prone to disruptions, calling for stronger resilience while thanking all for their readiness to collaborate fast on real fixes.

In a post on platform X, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary @SecScottBessent. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India’s manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector.”

Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary @SecScottBessent



Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India’s manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector. https://t.co/I0944K8u8N — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2026

Vaishnaw praised the meeting and stressed on its importance. Securing critical mineral supply chains is key to enhancing India's manufacturing strength and booming electronics industry.



