Union Minister Babul Supriyo slams Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for 'shot CAA protesters like dogs' remark

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday (January 13) rebuked his party colleague and Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for the latter's controversial comments about those damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests being "shot like dogs" in BJP-ruled states.

Supriyo said that it was very “irresponsible of Dilip da to have said what he said” and added that the remarks made by Ghosh is not the stand of the BJP. "It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever," tweeted Supriyo.

BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv said. It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said https://t.co/aXF8pmJtAR — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 13, 2020

Ghosh sparked a huge political row on Sunday (January 12) by threatening to shot dead those involved in damaging public property during anti-CAA protests “like in Uttar Pradesh”. It is to be noted that 19 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh in December 2019 during the anti-CAA protests.

The Bengal BJP chief also slammed West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to take strict action against those who were involved in destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-CAA protests in the state. "Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money?" Ghosh said at a public meeting in Nadia.

Live TV

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs," he added.

Ghosh said that the time has come to identify those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis and asserted that two crore "Muslim infiltrators" are still living in the country. "One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he claimed.