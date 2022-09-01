NewsIndia
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in G20 4th Education Working Group Meeting in Bali

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the G20 4th education working group meeting in Bali and said this meeting is an important forum to reaffirm the role of education in building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future for all, details below.

Bali: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the G20 4th education working group meeting in Bali and said this meeting is an important forum to reaffirm the role of education in building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future for all."With G20 Education Ministers in Bali. The g20org 4th EdWG Meeting is an important forum to reaffirm the role of education in building a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future for all through education, promoting lifelong learning and recovering stronger together," Pradhan tweeted.

During the meeting, Pradhan met Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister`s Office, Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs, Singapore, and his UAE counterpart Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi. While meeting with Falasi, Union Minister said he raised the issue faced by Indian students and professionals with respect to the recognition of degrees by Indian Higher Education Institutions in the UAE. Pradhan also said that Bilhoul has assured us to look into this matter.

Appreciate his commitment to making the UAE an active partner in India`s growth story. In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, "More comprehensive institutional mechanism for academic, research and skill collaborations between HEIs & skilling institutions of both our countries, two-way student mobility, skill harmonization frameworks will help realize the full potential of our bilateral cooperation."Prior to the 4th education working group meeting, on Wednesday, Pradhan held a bilateral meeting in Bali with Dr. Bonginkosi Emmanuel "Blade" NZIMANDE, South Africa`s Minister of Higher Education, Science Innovation.

The Ministers had a fruitful discussion on strengthening the academic and skill development partnerships and bilateral education cooperation. Earlier, Tuesday, held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Victor Godoy on Tuesday in Bali and discussed deepening bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research, and innovation."Glad to meet HE victorvgodoy, Minister of Education, Brazil ahead of the G20 4th EdWG and Education Ministers`Meeting. We had fruitful discussions on deepening our bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research, and innovation," minister Pradhan tweeted. Later, Pradhan also interacted with the Indian community at Seminyak in Bali. 

