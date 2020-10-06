Union Minister Harsh Vardhan clarifies on Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here is what he said

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday clarified on an 'incorrect claim' on the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The senior BJP leader said a section of the media has reported that he offered to take personal cognisance of the case.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Vardhan called it fake news asking to refrain from believing any unverified statements. He added that he hasn't spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case.

"Fake News An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case," he tweeted.

"I’ve NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Pls refrain from believing any unverified statements. Sushant Singh Rajput Case," he also tweeted.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta has allegedly said that it's difficult to reach to a conclusion whether Sushant Singh Rajput death is a case of suicide or murder, adding that the panel submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of the evidence. He also said that there is a need for another forensic investigation in the case.

Dr Gupta's alleged statement comes just a couple of days after the AIIMS ruled out the murder angle in Sushant's case. The medical board has ruled out murder in Sushant's death over the weekend, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

However, on Monday, the AIIMS said in a statement, "A medical board was constituted by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

"The medical board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the medical board would have to be obtained from the CBI," it said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.