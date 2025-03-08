Union Minister JP Nadda Lauches 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' In Delhi

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday launched the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for the women of Delhi.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of International Women's Day in the national capital, Nadda said that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, to give Rs 2500 to women in Delhi, has been approved today.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda said, "...Today, I am happy, and I congratulate CM Rekha Gupta and others that for Mahila Samriddhi Yojan, they have allocated Rs 5100 crore to implement it in Delhi," he further said

"On Women's Day, I salute women empowerment and thank the women of Delhi for making a huge contribution in forming the BJP government in Delhi. This victory has been possible only with the blessings and support of women," he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Rs 5100 crore has been sanctioned for one year to implement this scheme. Now, we will start registration and this scheme will be implemented."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It has been approved and soon its portal will be activated and women will be able to apply on it. Information about its criteria and all things will be given. A committee of 3 ministers - Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed to decide the criteria and other things of this scheme. I congratulate everyone..."

Addressing the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the BJP-led government in the national capital will fulfill all its promises. Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi CM said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.

"Today, the sisters from North to South and from Gujarat to Northeast are extending their congratulatory messages. Women from different fields are happy," she said.

"The only government that approved a 33 percent reservation is Narendra Modi's government. We will work for the welfare and security of women. We will deliver everything that we have promised. We will work to enhance the security of women. We have built pink toilets in Delhi," she added.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer 2500 rupees to women in Delhi.