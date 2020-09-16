Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive, isolates himself

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, adding that he has isolated himself. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gadkari stated that he was feeling weak on September 15 and consulted a doctor. During the check-up, he tested positive. He added that currently, he is doing well.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he tweeted.

On September 13, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister had held a meeting regarding the construction of a dam with Nepal. In the meeting, he had said that it would resolve the problem of flooding by the Ganga river in Bihar and its neighbouring States. "We have an understanding with Nepal to construct a dam in Pancheshwar, Nepal. Once this dam is built, we will be able to resolve the problem of floods by Ganga, particularly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. But we are facing problems," he had said.

The statement from the Union Minister came just days after the eighth meeting of the Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held through video conferencing. The meeting made a thorough review of the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects was carried out and both the countries deliberated on the issues and agreed to expedite their implementations.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government of Nepal, officers of the Embassy of India, consultants and contractors engaged in the implementation of the projects.