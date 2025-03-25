Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has made a big announcement hinting at relief for the car users who are subjected to high toll charges while using expressways and highways. Speaking during a media event, Gadkari said that a new policy will be brought to ease the inconvenience caused by to existing toll policy. Citing the ongoing Parliament session, Gadkari refused to divulge more details.

"Before April 1, I am going to declare such a policy on tolls that neither you will ask any question about tolls nor people will crib about the toll charges because there will be so much concession. The national policy is ready...I can't share more details as the Parliament session is going on," said Gadkari.

Toll tax has been a highly debated topic in India with people often questioning the exemptions and privileges given to elite classes while the common man are subjected to high charges.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said that Rs 1.44 lakh crore was collected as user fee at toll plazas presently operational under Public Private Partnerships (PPP) model on National Highways since December, 2000. The user fee at fee plazas on National Highways are collected as per NH Fee Rules, 2008 and its amendment thereof.

"All user fee plazas on National Highways are established as per the provision of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 and the respective Concession Agreement. The Government by notification in the official Gazette, levies user fee on National Highways for the use of any section of National Highway, in accordance with the provisions of NH Fee Rules," said the Ministry.

However, the new toll policy may get incorporated into the rules once announced, bringing relief for the common man.