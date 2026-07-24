/Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns; likely to contest Punjab polls

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned on Friday as Union Minister of State for Railways after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21.
According to a notification issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President has accepted his resignation from the Council of Ministers.
Bittu had served as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan from August 2024 to June 2026.
The resignation comes as the BJP prepares for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections. Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Beant Singh.
He served as a three-time Lok Sabha MP from the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2024, ahead of the general elections.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Bittu contested on a Congress ticket against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. He lost to Badal and finished third behind Mann.
In 2024, contesting his first election on a BJP ticket, he lost the General Elections to Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by a margin of 20,942 votes.
The BJP has decided to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently, dismissing any possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.
During his visit to Punjab earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Akali Dal, accusing it of pursuing its own “selfish interests” and doing “nothing for the people of Punjab.”
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections with a landslide, securing 92 of the 117 seats, while the BJP managed to win only two seats.
Amid the sacrilege video controversy surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ongoing internal conflicts within the Congress, the BJP is optimistic about achieving a stronger performance in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.