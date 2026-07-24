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Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns; likely to contest Punjab polls

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned as Union Minister of State for Railways after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended, as the party prepares to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns; likely to contest Punjab polls
Image Credit: ANI

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