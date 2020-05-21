हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to talk to all community radios on May 22

The talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to talk to all community radios on May 22

In a unique outreach initiative, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will talk to community radios in the country on May 22 at 7 pm. The talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country.

The talk will be broadcast in two segments, one of each Hindi and English. Listeners can also tune in to FM Gold (100.1 MHz) to listen to the Minister, at 7.30 PM in Hindi and at 9.10 PM in English.

The move comes as the government makes earnest efforts to reach all sections of the country for COVID-19 related communication. There are around 290 community radio stations in the country and together they provide a massive platform to reach the grass-root population. The talk is aimed at harnessing their power to reach the people in the remote corners of India.

This is the first time the minister will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously. During the talk, the minister will also answer questions from community radio stations.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Plea in Delhi High Court seeks release of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from COVID-19 quarantine
  • 1,12,359Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M46S

'No steep hike in air fares for domestic flights' says Hardeep Singh Puri