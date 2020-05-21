Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to talk to all community radios on May 22

In a unique outreach initiative, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will talk to community radios in the country on May 22 at 7 pm. The talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country.

The talk will be broadcast in two segments, one of each Hindi and English. Listeners can also tune in to FM Gold (100.1 MHz) to listen to the Minister, at 7.30 PM in Hindi and at 9.10 PM in English.

The move comes as the government makes earnest efforts to reach all sections of the country for COVID-19 related communication. There are around 290 community radio stations in the country and together they provide a massive platform to reach the grass-root population. The talk is aimed at harnessing their power to reach the people in the remote corners of India.

This is the first time the minister will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously. During the talk, the minister will also answer questions from community radio stations.