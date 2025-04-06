Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Accuses Congress Of Spreading 'Misinformation' On Waqf Amendment Act

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged on Sunday that Congress and its allies are trying to spread misinformation that the religious properties of Muslims will be taken away after the Waqf Amendment Act comes into effect, reiterating that the act is not against any community.

Speaking to mediapersons, Joshi said that the Waqf Board has a huge land but generates "negligible" revenue.

"The President has given her assent and shortly, we will gazette it; notification will come out and it will become a law of the country... Subsequently, there will be a formation of rules, and subordinate legislation will look into it," Joshi said.

"We have reiterated that this Bill is not against Muslims. The Congress and allies are trying to spread the misinformation that Muslim religious properties will be taken away, which is a totally false misinformation campaign... The Waqf Board has a huge land bank but negligible revenue... This has now been addressed by this law," the Union Minister added.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which has also been passed by the Parliament.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity".

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed, which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to the management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal processes, and development of waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance." The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.