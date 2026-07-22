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  • /Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital

Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital

Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the evening and taken to Medanta in an ambulance under tight security, in compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram hospital
Image Credit: IANS

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