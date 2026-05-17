Union Minister's son sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case
Bhageerath's arrested happened a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest in the case.
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Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhageerath was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate in a POCSO case.
Bhageerath, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday night, was produced before a Magistrate at his residence at Medchal around midnight.
The Magistrate remanded Bhageerath to judicial custody till May 29. The accused was later transferred to the Cherlapalli Jail.
The SIT arrested the accused Bhageerath at APPA junction in Narsingi
Also Read | Telangana HC refuses interim protection from arrest to Union Minister's son in POCSO case
Also Read | Bandi Bhageerath's POCSO case: Police, Union Minister spar over high-profile arrest
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