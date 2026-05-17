Union Minister's son sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhageerath was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate in a POCSO case.

Bhageerath, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday night, was produced before a Magistrate at his residence at Medchal around midnight.

The Magistrate remanded Bhageerath to judicial custody till May 29. The accused was later transferred to the Cherlapalli Jail.

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The SIT arrested the accused Bhageerath at APPA junction in Narsingi

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