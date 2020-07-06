Union Public Service Commission allows Civil Services and Indian Forest Services Prelims, Mains candidates to submit revised choice of exam centre for UPSC 2020 Exams

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to allow candidates for Civil Services Preliminary and Mains examination 2020 to change their exam centres scheduled to be held on October 4.

“Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020] and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of Centre. Besides above, the option to change the Centres for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the additional candidates,” a UPSC circular said.

The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases – July 7 to July 13 and July 20 to July 24, 2020 on the Commission’s website, it added.

UPSC had in July announced the date for 2020 civil services preliminary examination and Indian Forest Service Prelims Examination 2020. The exams would be held on October 04, 2020 (Sunday), the UPSC website said.

Notably, the test was scheduled to be held on May 31 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination every year in three stages --prelims, main and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The UPSC has also released the revised programme of examination/recruitment tests to be conducted in 2020. It may be noted that the UPSC will conduct exams for NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, IES, ISS exams/recruitment tests in various stages this year.

The UPSC announced the revised programme and dates of exams/recruitment tests 2020 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.