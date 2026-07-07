/Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honours Dr. Anurag Batra

NEW DELHI: Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and founder of the exchange4media Group, has been conferred with a special award in recognition of his significant contributions to the media and experiential economy sectors.
The honour was presented by Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The award acknowledges Dr. Batra’s role over the past two-and-a-half decades in building professional communities and platforms across media, advertising, marketing, events, and technology. His work has been instrumental in fostering meaningful industry dialogues and establishing forums that connect decision-makers across various professional landscapes.
Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Anurag Batra stated, "This honour is a matter of great pride and privilege for me. India’s events and experiential economy sector has today become a strong foundation for business, culture, and innovation. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the development of this field. This recognition will further inspire us to develop platforms and communities that leave a lasting impact on society and the industry."
Dr. Batra founded the exchange4media Group over 26 years ago. Since then, he has overseen the development of various platforms, including exchange4media.com, samachar4media.com, IMPACT, and Pitch. Following his acquisition of BW Businessworld in 2013, he transformed the publication into a 360-degree media organisation. Under his leadership, the group has expanded its reach into diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, technology, legal affairs, and governance.
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