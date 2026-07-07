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  • /Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honours Dr. Anurag Batra

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honours Dr. Anurag Batra

The award acknowledges Dr. Batra’s role over the past two-and-a-half decades in building professional communities and platforms across media, advertising, marketing, events, and technology. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honours Dr. Anurag Batra
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