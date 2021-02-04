हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Telangana

Unique protest in Telangana, barbers stop giving haircuts after man from 'other caste' tries to open posh salon

Over 1500 barbers from over 250 shops belonging to "Naayee Brahmins'' commuinity in Mancherial town in Telangana have stopped doing haircuts, shaving and other services from the past two weeks, protesting the entry of this "other'' person who doesn't belong to their caste.   

Unique protest in Telangana, barbers stop giving haircuts after man from &#039;other caste&#039; tries to open posh salon
Representational image

HYDERABAD: Nearly 250 kms from capital Hyderabad, barbers in Mancherial town in the northern Telangana have stopped their services to the local people. The reason is a person belonging to another caste, and from a neighbouring district, is trying to set up an upmarket salon in this bustling business town. 

Following this news, the barbers, called "Naayee Brahmins'' in Telangana, have stopped doing haircuts, shaving and other services from the past two weeks, protesting the entry of this ``other'' person who doesn't belong to their caste.

While the man in question has halted his plans of setting up a posh upmarket salon and has gone back to his native place fearing a backlash, with each passing day, the protests are getting stronger and now there are relay hunger strikes on the protest site.

One of the protesting barbers, Srinivas said, "How can an outsider and that too not from our Naayee Brahmin (barbers) community can think of setting up a shop. Anyone who dares to do so will be chased out."

Over 1500 barbers with over 250 shops reside in this Mancherial town and all of them belong to "Nayee Brahmin'' community which traditionally from centuries is in this business and are known for it not only locally but in the entire Telangana.

Protesting barbers belonging to the “Naayee Brahmins'' sitting under the tent raising slogans
Protesting barbers belonging to the “Naayee Brahmins'' community protesting under the tent in Telangana. 

"We serve not only to upper castes but also to every other caste. Our job is not restricted to haircut and shaving alone, our services are required from child birth to death ceremonies. Our women remove "maila'' (dirt) from the houses especially after ceremonies. Now would the upper caste women do that when their men are thinking of entering into our profession. Definitely not. Our caste and profession should be restricted to our community only. We are even ready to die for our cause,'' warns Krishna, another protesting barber.

Meanwhile, the local administration and authorities have not taken any note of this unique protest, even though during the elections, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao had promised numerous shops for the "Naayee Brahmin'' community. 

The protesting barbers have even threatened to take the support of other barbers from all the 32 districts in Telangana if their demands are not met. They have stated that if the proposed solution isn’t adopted, then all the traditional barbers in Telangana would stop their services statewide.

At the other side of the story, it is the locals of  Mancherial who are truly suffering. They have been visiting other neighbouring towns to receive barber services.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganaBarber protestNaayee BrahminsUnique protest
Next
Story

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh says it won't support nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Lockdown was not like emergency- Jyotiraditya Scindia