'Unite For Freedom From Evil And Oppressive Regime': Israel PM Netanyahu Tells Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the people of Iran to unite and stand up for their freedom from what he described as an "evil and oppressive regime."

While addressing the people of Iran on Saturday, Netanyahu stated that the goal of Israel's ongoing military campaign, 'Operation Rising Lion,' is to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat faced by Israel.

He said, "Tonight I wish to speak to you, the proud people of Iran. We're in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel."

He emphasised that Israel has eliminated top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists and hit a large portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal. Netanyahu also stated that Iran and Israel have been great friends since the days of Cyrus.

"And as we achieve our objectives, we're also clearing the path for you to achieve your objective, which is freedom. In the past 24 hours, we've taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility, and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime doesn't know what hit them. They don't know what will hit them. The nations of Iran and Israel have been great since the days of Cyrus the Great," he added.

Calling on the people of Iran to stand against "evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said, "The time has come for you to unite, Iran, your flag and your historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from an evil and an oppressive regime. It has never been weaker. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard. Woman, Life, Freedom - Zan, Zendegi, Azadi."

He reiterated that Israel's conflict is not with the Iranian people. "As I said yesterday and many times before, Israel's fight is not with you. It's not with you, the brave people of Iran, whom we respect and admire. Our fight is with our common enemy, a murderous regime that both oppresses you and impoverishes you. Brave people of Iran, your light will defeat the darkness. I am with you. The people of Israel are with you," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel. He stated, "Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity.

God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."

Khamenei said that their armed forces will act fiercely against Israel.

"This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy. The Iranian people are with us.

They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. Let the dear Iranian nation know this, be certain and assured that every effort will be made in this regard," he stated in a series of posts.