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NewsIndiaUnlike Ganga and Yamuna, this Indian river has a male identity
RIVER WITH A MALE NAME

Unlike Ganga and Yamuna, this Indian river has a male identity

India's only river with a male name: According to Hindu mythology, the Brahmaputra is believed to have originated from Lord Brahma. Several legends connect the river with divine origins and spiritual significance

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Unlike Ganga and Yamuna, this Indian river has a male identityImage Credit- Freepik

India's only river with a male name: India's rivers are more than just water bodies, as they are deeply woven into the country’s culture, spirituality, and history. India is home to several famous rivers, many of which are traditionally referred to as feminine and worshipped as goddesses. 

Rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, and Kaveri are often associated with motherhood, purity, and nurturing. However, one river stands apart from all others: the Brahmaputra River, which is widely regarded as the only major Indian river with a masculine name.

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Brahmaputra: One of Asia’s largest rivers

The Brahmaputra is also among the largest rivers in Asia. Originating near the Mansarovar region in Tibet, it flows through China, India, and Bangladesh before merging with the Ganga and emptying into the Bay of Bengal.

Meaning behind the name

The word “Brahmaputra” literally means “Son of Brahma” in Sanskrit. It is derived from two words:

Brahma — the Hindu creator god

Putra — son

This unique naming gives the river a masculine identity, unlike most Indian rivers that are symbolically considered female.

Mythological connection behind Assam's largest river

According to Hindu mythology, the Brahmaputra is believed to have originated from Lord Brahma. Several legends connect the river with divine origins and spiritual significance. In some stories, the river is described as the son of the sage Amogha and the celestial deity Brahma.

Because of this mythological association, the river came to be known as Brahmaputra, setting it apart culturally and spiritually from other Indian rivers.

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One river, many names

Interestingly, the Brahmaputra is known by different names across regions and countries:

  1. In Tibet, it is called Yarlung Tsangpo
  2. In Arunachal Pradesh, it is known as Siang or Dihang
  3. In Assam, it becomes the Brahmaputra
  4. In Bangladesh, it is called the Jamuna

This makes it one of the few rivers in the world that changes names multiple times during its journey.

Key facts about the Brahmaputra river

  1. Total length: Around 2,900 km
  2. Flows through: Tibet, India, Bangladesh
  3. Indian states covered: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam
  4. Known for: Massive floods, fertile plains, and powerful water flow

Why is the Brahmaputra river so unique?

Apart from its masculine identity, the Brahmaputra is unique for several reasons:

  1. Most rivers in India are personified as female deities, making the Brahmaputra’s masculine identity culturally unusual.
  2. The river carries enormous volumes of water and sediment, making it one of the most dynamic river systems in the world.
  3. The Brahmaputra basin supports rich biodiversity, fertile agricultural land, and millions of livelihoods in Northeast India.
  4. The river is home to Majuli, one of the world’s largest river islands and a major cultural hub of Assam.

Cultural importance of Brahmaputra river in Assam

In Assam, the Brahmaputra is not just a river but an emotional and cultural symbol. Assamese literature, music, festivals, and traditions are deeply connected to it. The river plays a major role in agriculture, transport, and daily life across the state.

At the same time, the Brahmaputra is also known for its devastating annual floods, which affect thousands of people every year.

In a country where rivers are largely worshipped as mothers and goddesses, the Brahmaputra stands out as the powerful “Son of Brahma,” carrying history, mythology, and culture through its vast waters.

 

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