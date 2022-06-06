New Delhi: Hours after Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the current Indian government was "trampling" religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims, India on Monday (June 6, 2022) hit out at the new Pakistan Prime Minister and said that the "absurdity" of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone.

"The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He added that the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions and said, "This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour."

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," Bagchi said in a statement.

Our response to media queries regarding tweet by the Pakistani Prime Minister and statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs:https://t.co/bTcrX0WH4X pic.twitter.com/IfR4YdFnsO — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

The remarks came after Shehbaz Sharif condemned the "hurtful" remarks by a ruling party leader in India against the prophet of Islam.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

"Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme," he said.

"All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he added.

Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH). — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned what he called "completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet."

"Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the 'Hindutva' inspired Islamophobia in India," he tweeted.

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office condemned "in the strongest possible terms, the highly derogatory remarks" by the two BJP leaders and said the "totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world."

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks, it added.

"India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace," it said.

We strongly condemn the completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India https://t.co/JZmmPLyQwx — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan said on Monday that it has summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

: PR NO. Pakistan makes strong demarche to the Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad condemning derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of BJP. https://t.co/OMHTJJCqCS pic.twitter.com/AmEsusNzpo — Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 6, 2022

It is notable that the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet. The party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ | Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Muhammad: 'Those who express bigotry at home should be...', Shashi Tharoor slams BJP