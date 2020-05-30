Unlock 1: Read complete MHA guidelines on phased reopening

New Delhi: The coronavirus lockdown in the containment zones was extended till June 30, 2020, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (May 30, 2020).

The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country from the past few weeks led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

With the biggest single-day jump of 7,964 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India surged to 1,73,763, while the death count mounted to 4,971, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat have been the severely-hit places in the country.

The MHA issued guidelines for the reopening of all banned activities in non-containment zones in a phased manner.

While the religious places of worship, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls will be allowed from June 8, the decision on the re-opening of the schools, colleges, etc will be taken in July.

Here's the complete guidelines released by MHA on the rephased opening of banned activities:

Earlier on May 17, Centre had imposed lockdown 4 till May 31 with certain relaxations in the non-containment zones.

