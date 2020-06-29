Unlock 2 in India: Check MHA's complete guidelines here

New Delhi: The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (June 29) issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 that will be in force from July 1, 2020, up to July 31, 2020.

The new guidelines open up more activities outside COVID-19 containment zones while the containment zones will remain under strict enforcement.

Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31 2020. Within the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.

Salient features of the Unlock 2 guidelines:

- Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

- Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for the seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains, and aeroplanes.

- Shops depending upon their area can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

- Training institutions of the Central and State governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

- Schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed until July 31, 2020.

- International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

- All activities, except the following, will be permitted outside containment zones:

Metro Rail .

. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places .

. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Notably, dates for the opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

States to decide on activities outside Containment Zones:

- States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

- However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

National Directives for COVID-19 management: National Directives for COVID-19 management will continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Protection for vulnerable persons: Vulnerable persons, ie, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Movement of persons with SOPs: Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; the movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

Use of Aarogya Setu:

- With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on the best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

National Directives for COVID-19 management:

- Face coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.

- Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers.

- Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

- Marriage related gatherings: Number of guests not to exceed 50.

- Funeral/last rites related gatherings: Number of persons not to exceed 20.

- Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State/ UT local authority in accordance with its laws, rules, or regulations.

- Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc, in public places, is prohibited.

Additional directives for workplaces:

- Work from home (WFH): As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed.

- Staggering of work/ business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments.

- Screening & hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

- Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc., will be ensured, including between shifts.

- Social distancing: All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure the adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc.