Unlock 5.0: Cinema halls, schools, social gatherings allowed from October 15 after 7 months, check key guidelines

New Delhi: As part of the latest phase of reopening in the country begins on Thursday (October 15, 2020), movie theatres are set to reopen, religious gatherings will be allowed though with restrictions, and students in some parts of the country will be allowed back into classrooms. Nearly seven months after a national lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

CINEMA HALLS TO OPEN TODAY

According to reports, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will re-open in some states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana from Thursday with 50 per cent capacity. As per guidelines, it will be mandatory to maintain a minimum of six feet distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area in the cinema halls.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry. Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium, said the statement. The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation in the theatre.

The screens should be cleaned after every show COVID-19 protocol of the Centre and state government should be strictly adhered to, failing which action will be initiated under the IPC and Disaster Management Act.

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES IN SOME STATES TO REOPEN TODAY

Schools in some states are slated to repoen today even though it has not been deemed compulsory for them to restart. The states and UTs can take their decision after October 15 in graded manner.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), students can come to school but they will need a written permission of their parents or guardians. According to MHA's guidelines, higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work.

Punjab has issued fresh guidelines for the opening of schools from October 15. According to the fresh notification issued by the Punjab government, only classes 9 to 12 will be allowed initially and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

For social or religious gathering the regulations need to kept in mind. The MHA has now permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons but outside the Containment Zones only.

The Centre has now given States and UT's the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, 2020, which will be subject to conditions like: a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces. And wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

Meanwhile, India`s count of coronavirus infections reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday while the toll due to the disease was at 1,10,586, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The COVID-19 count includes 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,928 cured cases.