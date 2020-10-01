Unlock 5.0: Here are the guidelines issued by MHA for social gatherings

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (September 30) issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines as part of the Centre's part of the phase-wise unlock procedure following the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India.

As part of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, several activities, including opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in areas outside the containment zones have been permitted, but there are some restrictions which are still there.

If you are planning to organise a social gathering or planning to attend a social gathering then you need to keep some regulations in mind.

The MHA has now permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons but outside Containment Zones only.

The Centre has now given State/ UT Governments the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, 2020, which will be subject to the following conditions:

- A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces.

- Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.\

In order to ensure that such gatherings do not lead to the spread of coronavirus, State/ UT Governments have been asked to issue detailed SOPs in this regard.

The new guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.