Unlock 5.0: Hotels, food courts, restaurants services resume in Maharashtra, check guidelines

Mumbai: After remaining shut for nearly six months, hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars in Maharashtra resumed their services on Monday (October 5). However, the services are resuming with fifty per cent capacity from as per the state government's instruction.

A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued by the tourism department for precautions to be taken while operating these establishments, an official release said.

The Maharashtra state government guidelines stated the following:

1) Thermal screening of the customers to be done at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold. Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside.

2) Putting on face masks will be mandatory, except while eating.

3) Social distancing must be followed while waiting for service.

4) Consent should be obtained from visitors for sharing their details with administrative and health authorities for contact-tracing related activities, the guidelines said.

5) Hand sanitizers must be made available, and payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions.

6) Washrooms and hand-wash areas must be cleaned regularly. Plexiglass screens or similar barriers must be erected at counters where interactions with customers occur frequently, the guidelines said.

8) CCTV cameras on the premises must be fully functional and only cooked food should be included in the menu and raw or cold food like salads should be avoided.

9) Furniture should be disinfected at a regular interval.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India. The total cases of coronavirus stand at 14,43,409 as per the Ministry of Health data on Monday.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus case hold in India crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday (October 5, 2020) with 74,442 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in India stand at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases as per the Ministry of Health and family welfare.