Unlock 5.0: MHA allows gatherings of over 100 persons in election-bound areas but with strict conditions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (October 8) issued a notification saying that state governments may allow political gatherings outside the Containment Zones, beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before October 15 in those assembly/ parliament, constituencies only, where elections are to be held but with certain conditions.

The MHA said in its order that in closed space, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. The MHA order added that wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

According to MHA, in open spaces a gathering of more than 100 people will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

The MHA also said that state/ UT governments will issue detailed SOPs to regulate such political gatherings and strictly enforce the same.

The three-phased assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Various bypolls to vacant assembly seats across states will take place on November 3 and 7. The Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will also go for bypoll on November 7.