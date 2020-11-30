हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Unlock 5.0: Tamil Nadu government announces new set of relaxations - Details here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Monday extended the general Covid-19 lockdown till midnight December 31, 2020.

Unlock 5.0: Tamil Nadu government announces new set of relaxations - Details here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Monday (November 30) extended the general Covid-19 lockdown till midnight December 31, 2020 subject to certain relaxations.

In a statement, CM Palaniswami said that it was decided to extend the lockdown, with new relaxations till December 31, based on the discussions with the medical and public health experts, District Collectors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

New set of relaxations :

-Final year undergraduate courses in all colleges and universities and medical courses (undergraduate and post graduate) to start from 7.11.2020.

-For the first year college students, classes for the academic year will commence from 1.2.2020.

-Swimming pools for sports training purposes will be allowed to function following standard operating procedures (SOP).

-Marina and other beaches will be open for public from 14.12.2020 depending on the coronavirus spread, subject to following SOP.

-Exhibition halls will be allowed to function only for business-to-business purposes after following SOP.

-Indoor social, political and religious gatherings allowed, subject to 50 per cent seating capacity and not exceeding 200 persons from 1.12.2020 to 31.12.2020. Permission from the District Collectors and from Greater Chennai Police (for Chennai meetings) are necessary.

-Based on the coronavirus spread, permission for outdoor meetings will be decided.

Live TV

-The existing system of E-registration for those coming to Tamil Nadu from states would continue. Those coming from  Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry would be exempted from this registration.

Tags:
CoronavirusTamil Nadulockdown
Next
Story

IMD predicts heavy rains in these states in next 4 days; Red and Orange alerts issued
  • 94,31,691Confirmed
  • 1,37,139Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M45S

Yudha 2.0: India gets 'Predator' power