Unlock 5.0: This state may allow reopening of schools, colleges soon, check details here

In line with the ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines issued few days ago by the Ministry of Home Affairs, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, have re-opened schools for students of Class IX to XII outside containment zones. But the BJP government in Gujarat is yet to reopen the schools and the government has now decided to seek everyone’s opinion before taking a final call in this regard.

Talking to media, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama hinted that the schools would reopen soon in the state, saying that the educational institutions can’t remain close forver. “It’s been six months since the schools are shut due to the coronavirus. We have to open the schools someday. But, the state government will not take such a crucial decision on its own,” said the minister.

Chudasama added that the government will seek opinions from all stakeholders, including parents, students, owners of schools, teachers and prominent educationists before taking a final decision. “The health department’s opinion will be important in this regard,” he added.

It is learnt that the issue will be discussed with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the entire cabinet after taking opinions from all stakeholders.

It is to be noted that schools and colleges have been closed in Gujarat since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many schools and colleges are conducting online classes to continue with the academic session.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim resumed classes after remaining closed for around 7 months due to coronavirus pandemic. The schools were allowed to open with strict COVID-19 guidelines.