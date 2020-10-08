Unlock 5.0: Why October 15 is an important date for all of us

New Delhi: As the new guidelines for Unlock 5.0 come into force from October 1, several services are resuming on October 15. From schools, colleges and coaching institutes to cinema halls have been permitted to resume services from October 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced for the opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones and issued guidelines to this effect. The new rules are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with Central Ministries and Departments concerned.

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES TO REOPEN ON OCTOBER 15

The guidelines issued by the Centre said that it is not compulsory for schools to restart classes on October 15 and that the states and UTs can take their decision over the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner.

The MHA said that students can come to school but they will need a written permission of their parents or guardians. According to Ministry's guidelines, higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work.

Schools in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi government has extended the closure of schools till October 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic despite Centre allowing reopening of schools from October 15 in a graded manner.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), a few schools have reopened for students from classes 9 to 12 to come on a voluntary basis to seek academic guidance. NCR covers the whole of Delhi and certain districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The shift in the mindset of students, teachers and non-teaching staff is the primary impact of repeated extensions in school reopening. We will be fully supportive of the government's decision, but assertiveness is needed amid these new guidelines and notifications," Principal, Delhi Public School, Sageeta Hajela, told PTI.

Schools in Punjab

The Government of Punjab has issued fresh guidelines for the opening of schools from October 15 onwards. According to the fresh notification issued by the Punjab government, only classes 9 to 12 will be allowed initially and not more than 20 students per section will be allowed.

CINEMA HALLS TO REOPEN ON OCTOBER 15

The cinemas halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen from October 15, as per orders from the Centre the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes which have been closed since March, will be permitted to reopen with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity and one seat-distance. The SOP for which will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

SOCIAL, RELIGIOUS GATHERING

For a social or religious gathering, the MHA has issued a new guideline keeping the upcoming Bihar polls in mind. Now for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations may permitted with more than the existing number of 100 persons outside the Containment Zones only where elections are to be held.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 78,524 COVID-19 cases and 971 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 68,35,655 with the death toll at 1,05,526 while the recoveries have surged to 58,27,704.