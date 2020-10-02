Unlock 5: Places of worship, cinema halls to remain closed in Odisha till October 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government issued guidelines for Unlock 5 according to which places of worship cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls to remain closed for public till October 31.

The following establishments/activities will continue to remain closed till October 31 throughout the state - religious places and places of worship for the public cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls.

School, colleges, universities, other educational and training institutions and Anganwadis will also remain closed till the October 31.

As per the guidelines issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office in the state capital. "No authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below level outside the containment zones without permission of the Central government," it said.

While keeping the by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments scheduled for November 3 in view, the guideline allowed political meetings and other functions/ gatherings as permitted by the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

"The political meetings will be allowed within the jurisdiction of the said Assembly constituencies subject to a ceiling of 100 persons with mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision of thermal screening and hand wash or sanitizer," the order said.

In case such meetings/function, gathering is to be held in a closed premises, a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity will be allowed subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said, adding that the permission for such programmes in open spaces will be given keeping the size of the ground/ space in view so as to ensure proper physical distancing subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said.

Marriage related gatherings will not exceed 50 persons and funeral and last rites will not exceed 20 persons. No restrictions on inter-state and Intra-State movement of Persons and Goods and the movement of passenger buses.