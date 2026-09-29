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  • /Unmasked: FBI places $1 million bounty on notorious gangster Goldy Brar – here’s why he top-lined the most wanted list

Unmasked: FBI places $1 million bounty on notorious gangster Goldy Brar – here’s why he top-lined the most wanted list

The FBI case against him includes federal charges related to racketeering, extortion and narcotics trafficking. The agency has also detailed his alleged role in the Bishnoi crime network’s operations across North America.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Unmasked: FBI places $1 million bounty on notorious gangster Goldy Brar – here’s why he top-lined the most wanted list
Image Credit: India has already declared Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar as terrorist. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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