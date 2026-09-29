/Unmasked: FBI places $1 million bounty on notorious gangster Goldy Brar – here’s why he top-lined the most wanted list

Washington: Fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, has been added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US agency has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to his arrest. He is wanted over his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group and is accused by US authorities of helping direct criminal operations across North America.