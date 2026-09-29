/Unmasked: FBI places $1 million bounty on notorious gangster Goldy Brar – here’s why he top-lined the most wanted list

Washington: Fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, has been added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US agency has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to his arrest. He is wanted over his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group and is accused by US authorities of helping direct criminal operations across North America.
The FBI made the announcement on September 28. Brar is the 543rd fugitive added to the Ten Most Wanted list since it was created in 1950. The agency says he is based in the United States and serves as the North American leader of the Bishnoi crime network.
The decision follows a wider crackdown on India-based organised crime groups in the United States. In July, US authorities announced Operation Hardball, which resulted in 37 defendants being charged in three federal indictments. The investigation covers alleged racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.
According to the agency, he is wanted for his alleged involvement in a criminal organisation accused of carrying out targeted assassinations, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults and the trafficking of drugs and weapons in Southern California, across the United States and in Canada.
The FBI described him as a federal defendant facing several charges in Los Angeles. These include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The FBI said in its notice that Brar is considered armed and dangerous. It has asked members of the public not to approach him and to pass any information to law enforcement.
FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy said, "Satinderjeep Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we are adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for his capture."
He added that the listing would give Brar’s photograph and description much wider public exposure as the FBI continues its search.
The FBI’s latest action is part of a larger investigation into the international activities of the Bishnoi enterprise. US prosecutors have described Lawrence Bishnoi as the head of a crime network operating across several countries.
According to the US Justice Department, Brar was one of the trusted lieutenants given responsibility for running parts of the organisation. Prosecutors allege that he helped direct members and associates involved in criminal activities in the United States, Canada, India and elsewhere.
The FBI has also named Brar and Bishnoi in connection with the 2023 killing of a prominent Indian political and religious leader in Canada. The US indictment identifies the victim as "H.S.N." and alleges that Bishnoi and Brar ordered the assassination. The victim was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.
The agency also said investigators believe the Bishnoi enterprise stole about 520 kilograms of cocaine from rival drug-trafficking groups in the Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.
The FBI wanted notice lists Satinderjeet Singh under several names, including Goldy Brar, Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.
It says he was born in Punjab, India, speaks Punjabi and English and has operational ties across California, Canada, India and Mexico. FBI records identify California and parts of Canada as places where he is known to reside.
The FBI has asked anyone with information about him to contact its toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, a local FBI office, the nearest US embassy or consulate or submit information online. The agency says tips can be provided anonymously.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is also working with US authorities on the case. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland said, "Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives, through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson and drug trafficking."
She added that the RCMP would continue working with the FBI to arrest him.
The FBI says Brar is one of five fugitives still being sought in connection with the investigation after 24 defendants were arrested or were in custody and four additional fugitives were captured. One defendant was found to be dead.
The agency’s Ten Most Wanted list offers a standard reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of listed fugitives.
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